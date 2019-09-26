International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Saudi crown prince spoke with U.S. Secretary of Defense on troop deployment -state news agency

Reuters Riyadh
Updated: 26-09-2019 01:43 IST
Saudi crown prince spoke with U.S. Secretary of Defense on troop deployment -state news agency

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Saudi Arabia's crown prince received a phone call on Wednesday from the U.S. Secretary of Defense in which they discussed ongoing arrangements to send U.S. troops of a defensive nature to the kingdom, Saudi state agency (SPA) reported.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Mark Esper that recent attacks on Aramco oil facilities were "a dangerous escalation for the whole world that requires a firm stand to preserve international peace and security", SPA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019