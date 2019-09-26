Earthquake with 5.7 magnitude shakes Turkey's Istanbul -observatory

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 shook Turkey's largest city Istanbul on Thursday, the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute said.

The epicentre of the quake was about 70 kilometres west of Istanbul in the Marmara Sea, south of the town of Silivri. Reuters witnesses felt buildings shake in the city during the quake.

