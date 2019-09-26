Two Indians among four burglars arrested in Nepal

Two Indians were among four armed burglars arrested by Nepal police after a shootout in southern Nepal's Dhanusha district on Thursday. A special team of police fired shots to arrest the four burglars who broke into a shop in Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City-2, police said.

The arrestees include two Indian nationals identified as Mohammad Iliyas, 40, and Ujir Ansari, 39, both from Sitamarhi in Bihar. Two other arrestees are Gagan Patel, 35, and Binod Prasad Singh, 45 of Rautahat district in southern Nepal.

A team of security personnel on patrol found the burglars breaking into a shop and fired at them to nab them. The patrol team succeeded in nabbing the burglars as security had been stepped up in the district in view of the upcoming Dashain festival, district police chief Khanal said.

The police also seized a home-made pistol, a few rounds of bullets and different tools used in breaking the shutter.

