International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Rouhani says show 'evidence' Iran attacked Saudi oil facility

PTI New York
Updated: 26-09-2019 22:45 IST
Rouhani says show 'evidence' Iran attacked Saudi oil facility

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani challenged countries who accused Iran of carrying out this month's attack on a Saudia Arabian oil facility to provide evidence. "Those who make the allegations must provide the needed proof. What is your evidence?" he told reporters in New York, a day after addressing the UN General Assembly.

The United States, France, Germany and Britain have all blamed Iran for the strikes on the kingdom's Abqaiq plant and the Khurais oil field which knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's oil production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019