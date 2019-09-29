REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Hong Kong protesters are to join a global “anti-totalitarianism rally” on Sunday, following another night of violent clashes with police after weeks of pro-democracy unrest in the Chinese-ruled city.

USA-IMMIGRATION-MEXICO-ASYLUM/ Mexico's stretched asylum agency needs more resources: U.N. refugee chief

TAPACHULA (Reuters) - United Nations refugee chief Filippo Grandi asked on Saturday for more resources for Mexico’s asylum agency, which has been overwhelmed with applicants after many abandoned plans to migrate to the United States. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-PELOSI/ Pelosi says public opinion shifting in support of impeachment inquiry

AUSTIN, TX (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Saturday that public opinion is now on the side of an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump following the release of new information about his conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. USA-IMMIGRATION-DEPORTATIONS/

Legal setback for Trump administration plan to speed some deportations WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge ordered the Department of Homeland Security to set aside a plan that would make more people vulnerable to expedited deportation until a court can rule on the matter.

BUSINESS GLOBAL-ECONOMY-WEEKAHEAD/

Spillover: world economies' next big headache LONDON (Reuters) - Factories have been the first victims of the Trump-era global trade rows. Now the question is how much their troubles will spread to other parts of the world’s biggest economies: the so-called spillover effect.

USA-TRADE-CHINA/ U.S. Treasury says no plans to block Chinese listings 'at this time': Bloomberg

The United States does not currently plan to stop Chinese companies from listing on U.S. exchanges, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing a U.S. Treasury official. ENTERTAINMENT

MEXICO-JOSEJOSE/ Jose Jose, one of Mexico's most-loved voices, dies at 71

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican singer Jose Jose, whose powerful, romantic ballads captivated Latin America for more than half a century, died on Saturday. METALLICA-TOUR/

Metallica cancel Australia, New Zealand tour as Hetfield enters rehab MELBOURNE (Reuters) - American heavy metal band Metallica has canceled its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, saying that lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield has been admitted into an addiction treatment program.

SPORTS ATHLETICS-WORLD-COLEMAN/

Athletics: Sizzling Coleman leaves Doha cold with 100 meters win DOHA (Reuters) - American Christian Coleman scorched to the 100 meters world championship gold medal on Saturday but the crowning of the world’s fastest man could generate no more buzz than the air conditioning in a half-empty Khalifa Stadium.

HORSERACING-SANTAANITA/ Santa Anita suffers another horse death

Santa Anita Park saw another horsing fatality on Saturday when Emtech, a 3-year-old colt, sustained injury and had to be euthanized. UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/ENVIRONMENT

China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment will hold a press conference China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment will hold a press conference on efforts to advance environmental protection. The speakers are the Ecology and Environment Minister Li Ganjie, Vice Minister Huang Runqiu and Vice Minister Zhai Qing.

29 Sep 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

US-POLITICS/OBAMA (PIX) Former U.S. President Obama opens start-up festival in Munich

The former U.S. President opens the Bits & Pretzels tech start-up conference in Munich by taking part in an hour-long moderated discussion. 29 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ PM Boris Johnson speaks on Andrew Marr Show

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to speak on BBC's Andrew Marr Show as the Conservative Party conference begins in Manchester 29 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-MACHINERY How Trump entangled the machinery of state in his re-election bid

One of the main questions that lawmakers in the impeachment inquiry want to answer is to what degree Trump used the machinery of state to benefit himself politically. The whistleblower's complaint give them a good place to start. 29 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV) Russians to call for release of jailed protesters at Moscow rally

Thousands of Russians are expected to rally in Moscow on Sunday to demand that the authorities release a handful of opposition protesters jailed amid what Kremlin critics says is a government campaign to stifle dissent. 29 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ Democratic presidential candidates Warren, Klobuchar campaign at union forum

Two Democratic presidential candidates, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, will participate in a Detroit-area forum hosted by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union. 29 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/ECONOMY (PIX)

China's commerce ministry holds press conference The commerce ministry will brief reporters on China's efforts to advance its opening-up. The speakers are Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, Vice Minister Wang Shouwen and Vice Minister Qian Keming.

29 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/MALAWI (PIX) (TV) Prince Harry arrives in Malawi, meets with President Peter Mutharika

Prince Harry arrives in Malawi and meets with Malawian President Peter Mutharika. 29 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SWISS-EQUATORIAL/CARS Geneva justice's auction of luxury cars seized from Equatorial Guinea ruler's son

Some 25 luxury cars belonging to Teodoro Obiang, the son of Equaotrial Guinea's President, to be auctioned after a deal ending a money-laundering inquiry announced in February by the Geneva prosecutor. They will be sold by Bonhams at Bonmont Golf & Country Club.in the countryside with a 12th-Century abbey overlooking Lake Geneva 29 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

FASHION-PARIS/VALENTINO (PIX) (TV) Valentino show in Paris ready-to-wear fashion week

Valentino presents its latest ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2020 at Paris Fashion Week. 29 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

FASHION-PARIS/GIVENCHY (PIX) (TV) Givenchy show in Paris ready-to-wear fashion week

Givenchy presents her latest ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2020 at Paris Fashion Week. 29 Sep 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

SPORTS ATHLETICS-WORLD/

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Doha 2019 - Athetics Integrity Unit news conference The Athletics Integrity Unit holds news conference on the sidelines of the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

29 Sep 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

