Houthis free 290 Yemenis in unilateral release - Red Cross

Yemen's Houthi movement freed 290 Yemeni detainees in a "unilateral release" on Monday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

They included 42 survivors of an attack on a detention centre in Dhamar earlier this month, the aid agency added in a statement that gave few other details.

