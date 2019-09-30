International Development News
Houthis free 290 Yemenis in unilateral release - Red Cross

Reuters Sana'a
Updated: 30-09-2019 16:40 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Yemen's Houthi movement freed 290 Yemeni detainees in a "unilateral release" on Monday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

They included 42 survivors of an attack on a detention centre in Dhamar earlier this month, the aid agency added in a statement that gave few other details.

COUNTRY : Yemen Rep
