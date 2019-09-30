ITEC playing significant role in training officers in Nepal; says Indian envoy

The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) has been pivotal in training senior officers from various ministries and departments of Nepal, Indian Ambassador to Kathmandu Manjeev Singh Puri said here on Monday. Speaking at a programme organised to mark the 55th anniversary of the ITEC, Puri said the courses under ITEC has tremendously contributed towards skill up-gradation and human resources development in the Himalayan nation.

The programme was also attended by the Minister for Federal Affairs & General Administration of Nepal Lalbabu Pandit. ITEC programme is fully funded by the Government of India to share India’s developmental experience with 161 friendly developing countries, including Nepal.

Under ITEC countries are offered unique training courses, both civilian and defence, in different centres of excellence in India which empower them with not just professional skills, but prepare them for an increasingly globalised world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)