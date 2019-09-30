Pak appoints new envoy to UNHRC, announces 10 more diplomatic postings

Days after Prime Minister Imran Khan's return from the US, the government on Monday replaced Maleeha Lodhi with Munir Akram as the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York and posted Khalil Ahmad Hashmi as the new Permanent Representative of Islamabad to the top global body in Geneva. The new appointments come after Khan's participation in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session where he had sought to internationalise India's internal decision to repeal Article 370 but did not find any takers.

Pakistan's similar effort at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) where it had sent its foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi but had also failed. The announcements also included 10 new envoys, including that to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Kuwait.

Ambassador Munir Akram has been appointed as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York, after replacing Maleeha Lodhi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), said in a statement. Khalil Ahmad Hashmi, who is presently serving as Director General (UN) at Foreign Ministry has been appointed as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva, the statement added.

Addressing a presser in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 25, Khan said that he is disappointed with the international community over the issue. Pakistan has been repeatedly snubbed by the international community on several platforms after it cried foul over India's abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, with many countries backing New Delhi on the matter.

"(I am) Disappointed by the international community. If eight million Europeans or Jews or even eight Americans were put under siege, would the reaction have been the same? There's no pressure yet on Modi to lift the siege. We'll keep putting the pressure...What are 9,00,000 troops doing there? Once the curfew is lifted, god knows what is going to happen after that...You think Kashmiris will quietly accept that Kashmir has been annexed?" he stated. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistan's envoy to the UN Maleeha Lodhi were also present at the presser with Khan.

Among other appointments, Muhammad Aejaz, Additional Secretary (AIT) at MoFA has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to Hungary. Syed Sajjad Haider, presently serving as Charge d' Affaires (ap) of Pakistan to Pyongyang has been posted as Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait.

Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, presently serving as Consul General of Pakistan Toronto has been posted as High Commissioner of Pakistan for Dhaka, Bangladesh. Ahsan K.K. Wagan, presently serving as Charge d' Affaires (ap) in Niamey, Niger has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to Muscat, Oman.

Major General Muhammad Saad Khattak has been appointed as the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka. Abdul Hamid has been appointed as Pakistan's Consul General in Toronto.

Abrar Hussain Hashmi has been appointed as Pakistan's Consul General in Houston. (ANI)

