RPT-CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Lorenzo weakens to Category 1 hurricane

Lorenzo has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to be a strong extratropical cyclone when it approaches Ireland on Thursday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

Lorenzo is located about 55 miles (90km) north of Flores Island in the western Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 km/h), the NHC said on Wednesday. Hurricane Lorenzo reached Portugal's Azores islands early on Wednesday, causing strong winds and a few minor incidents such as fallen trees across the mid-Atlantic archipelago.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-As Hurricane Lorenzo threatens Azores, residents calmly prepare

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)