International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

RPT-CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Lorenzo weakens to Category 1 hurricane

Reuters Azores
Updated: 02-10-2019 12:51 IST
RPT-CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Lorenzo weakens to Category 1 hurricane

Image Credit: Twitter (@CapeHatterasNPS)

Lorenzo has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to be a strong extratropical cyclone when it approaches Ireland on Thursday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

Lorenzo is located about 55 miles (90km) north of Flores Island in the western Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 km/h), the NHC said on Wednesday. Hurricane Lorenzo reached Portugal's Azores islands early on Wednesday, causing strong winds and a few minor incidents such as fallen trees across the mid-Atlantic archipelago.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-As Hurricane Lorenzo threatens Azores, residents calmly prepare

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019