Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

India-US saw dramatic changes in ties in 20 yrs, will "fix" their trade issues: Jaishankar Washington: India and the US have experienced dramatic changes in their relationship in the last two decades, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, exuding confidence that the two countries will find a way to "fix" their bilateral trade disputes. By Lalit K Jha

PM moots "Einstein Challenge" in tribute To Mahatma Gandhi In NYT op-ed New York: Observing that Mahatma Gandhi envisioned Indian nationalism as one that was never narrow or exclusive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday proposed what he called the 'Einstein Challenge' to ensure Gandhi's ideals are remembered by future generations.

US will understand India's rational to buy S-400 missile defence system from Russia: Jaishankar Washington: India needs the S-400 'Triumf' missile defence system and has apprised the Trump administration of its decision to acquire them from Russia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, exuding confidence that the US would appreciate its rational. By Lalit K Jha

UK court dismisses Pak's claim over Nizam's funds; rules in favour of India London:A UK High Court judge on Wednesday ruled in favour of India in a decades-old legal dispute with Pakistan over funds belonging to the Nizam of Hyderabad at the time of Partition in 1947 and deposited in a London bank account. By Aditi Khanna

Gandhi's first statue unveiled in Nepal Kathmandu: Mahatma Gandhi's first statue in Nepal was unveiled on Wednesday on the premises of the Indian Embassy here to mark his 150th birth anniversary.By Shirish B Pradhan

Palestine issues commemorative stamp to honour Gandhi on 150th birth anniversary Ramallah (West Bank): Palestine has released a commemorative postage stamp on Mahatma Gandhi, honouring his "legacy and values", to mark the 150 birth anniversary of the world leader. By Harinder Mishra

Lankan president, PM pay tribute to Gandhi, bust unveiled Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday unveiled a bronze bust of Mahatma Gandhi at his official residence 'Temple Trees' here as he paid floral tribute to the Indian leader on his 150th birth anniversary.

US' special envoy Khalilzad in Pak for revival of Afghan peace talks with Taliban Islamabad: US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in Pakistan to discuss revival of the peace talks with the Pakistani leaders and a possible meeting with a Taliban delegation headed by the group's co-founder and chief peace negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. By Sajjad Hussain

US successfully tests ICBM: statement Los Angeles: The US military said Wednesday it had tested an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with reentry vehicle from a base in California across the Pacific Ocean. (AFP) RUP

