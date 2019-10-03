International Development News
Spanish govt says will spend 300 mln euros to combat impact of Thomas Cook collapse

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 03-10-2019 18:57 IST
The Spanish government will spend 300 million euros ($328 million) on a plan to combat the economic fallout of the collapse of British travel group Thomas Cook, acting Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Thursday.

The plan will be made up of 13 separate measures and include a credit line for the affected companies, Maroto told reporters. ($1 = 0.9133 euros)

COUNTRY : Spain
