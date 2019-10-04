International Development News
Ukraine plans second major prisoner swap with Russia - Kiev

Reuters Kyiv
Updated: 04-10-2019 13:18 IST
Ukraine plans to carry out a major prisoner swap with Russia and hopes it will take place next week, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said late on Thursday. The comments come after a breakthrough at talks between Moscow and Kiev this week that opens the way for an international summit to be held aimed at ending the conflict between Kiev and pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine's east.

Russia and Ukraine swapped dozens of prisoners on Sept. 7 in a carefully-negotiated rapprochement that was praised in the West and appeared to presage a thawing in relations that have been frozen since Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014. "I hope that very soon, and I mean literally next week, we plan an even more large-scale exchange," Prystaiko said on a talk show on Ukraine's 1+1 television channel late on Thursday.

