Ukraine plans second major prisoner swap with Russia - Kiev

Ukraine plans to carry out a major prisoner swap with Russia and hopes it will take place next week, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said late on Thursday. The comments come after a breakthrough at talks between Moscow and Kiev this week that opens the way for an international summit to be held aimed at ending the conflict between Kiev and pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine's east.

Russia and Ukraine swapped dozens of prisoners on Sept. 7 in a carefully-negotiated rapprochement that was praised in the West and appeared to presage a thawing in relations that have been frozen since Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014. "I hope that very soon, and I mean literally next week, we plan an even more large-scale exchange," Prystaiko said on a talk show on Ukraine's 1+1 television channel late on Thursday.

Also Read: Trump to meet with Ukraine president at U.N. next week -official

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)