Reuters Brussels
Updated: 05-10-2019 05:47 IST
EU rejects Britain's request to run weekend Brexit talks - The Times

Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union rejected a British government request to allow Brexit talks to run through weekend, The Times newspaper reported https://bit.ly/2Ipq7gM on Saturday.

"If we held talks at the weekend it would look like these were proper negotiations," the newspaper quoted an EU diplomat as saying. "We're still a long way from that".

COUNTRY : Belgium
