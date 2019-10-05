EU rejects Britain's request to run weekend Brexit talks - The Times

The European Union rejected a British government request to allow Brexit talks to run through weekend, The Times newspaper reported https://bit.ly/2Ipq7gM on Saturday.

"If we held talks at the weekend it would look like these were proper negotiations," the newspaper quoted an EU diplomat as saying. "We're still a long way from that".

