International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

RPT-Death toll rises to 72 in days of Iraq unrest, Baghdad curfew lifted

Reuters Baghdad
Updated: 05-10-2019 13:37 IST
RPT-Death toll rises to 72 in days of Iraq unrest, Baghdad curfew lifted

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The toll from four days of violent unrest in Iraq rose to 72 killed and hundreds more wounded, police and medics said on Saturday, and authorities lifted a days-long curfew in Baghdad that protesters had defied.

Traffic ran as normal through the Iraqi capital and streets and main squares were otherwise quiet. Concrete barriers blocked off areas where protesters had gathered in their thousands during the week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019