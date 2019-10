China's Megvii Technology Ltd:

* STRONGLY OPPOSES U.S. BLACKLISTING

* WILL PREPARE CONTINGENCY PLANS IN RESPONSE TO U.S. ACTION Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/2ASeAmg

