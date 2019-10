China's SenseTime:

* "DEEPLY DISAPPOINTED" WITH U.S. BLACKLISTING, WILL WORK CLOSELY WITH RELEVANT AUTHORITIES TO RESOLVE SITUATION Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/2oW3HwR

Also Read: China's Xi says disputes in Gulf should be resolved peacefully

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)