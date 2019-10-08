2 suspicious packages found outside Supreme Court building

International Development News
PTI Washington DC
Updated: 08-10-2019 19:03 IST
Washington, Oct 8 (AP) The Supreme Court says police are investigating two suspicious packages that were found near the court just before the justices were to hear arguments over LGBT rights. Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says the packages were found Tuesday near an intersection between the court, the Capitol and the Library of Congress.

Police cleared the plaza and the sidewalk in front of the court, which had been filling with people ahead of the high-profile arguments. The building remains open. Court is expected to convene on schedule at 10 a.m. EDT.

Arberg says the investigation involves Supreme Court and U.S. Capitol police. (AP) AMS

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
