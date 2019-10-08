UPDATE 1-F16 warplane crashes over western Germany -SWR

An F16 warplane crashed over uninhabited territory near the western German city of Trier, public broadcaster SWR reported on Tuesday, adding that the pilot had been able to eject to safety.

The broadcaster said that according to police large quantities of jet fuel had been spilt over the crash site. Local and domestic authorities were not immediately able to comment on the reports.

