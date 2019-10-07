'Total Pakistan' also comes under my territory , says Uttarakhand BJP MLA

BJP MLA Suresh Rathore stoked a controversy after calling a particular area within the limits of his assembly constituency as "total Pakistan". A video of the incident is now making rounds on social media. In the video clip, Rathore is seen addressing a gathering in his constituency while apprising people about the road construction work undertaken in his assembly segment. Rathore is MLA from Jawalapur Assembly Constituency in Haridwar district, which has a sizeable Muslim population.

"The road is 67 Km long, my territory is 67 Km long. Fifty-two per cent of that portion is of Pakistan only, That 'total Pakistan' area also comes under my share. I win on the basis of votes of the rest 48 per cent portion. Our politics is based on the votes in this 48 per cent only," he said. "We have to ensure that road construction is done effectively and there is no complaint and quality should not be compromised," he said.

Jwalapur Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the 70 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand. It includes Jwalapur area of Haridwar District. The seat has been with BJP since the yera 2012. (ANI)

