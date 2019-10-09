International Development News
Development News Edition
Turkey-Backed Syrian rebels vows to strike YPG "with iron fist"

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 09-10-2019 20:14 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's rebel allies in northern Syria said on Wednesday they would have no mercy on Syrian Kurdish fighters in the northeast, whom they said had left them no choice but a battle.

"Strike them with an iron fist, make them taste the hell of your fires," a statement from the National Army, the main Turkey-backed rebel force told its fighters. It also called for sparing civilians and those who defected to the rebels.

COUNTRY : Turkey
