Turkey's rebel allies in northern Syria said on Wednesday they would have no mercy on Syrian Kurdish fighters in the northeast, whom they said had left them no choice but a battle.

"Strike them with an iron fist, make them taste the hell of your fires," a statement from the National Army, the main Turkey-backed rebel force told its fighters. It also called for sparing civilians and those who defected to the rebels.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia consults allies on oil attack, awaits result of investigation -official

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)