Reuters
Updated: 10-10-2019 07:41 IST
U.S. to issue licences for supply of non-sensitive goods to Huawei -NYT

The United States will soon issue licences for some of its firms to supply non-sensitive goods to banned Chinese telecoms firm Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the New York Times said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump's administration gave the green light last week to start approving licences for a few American companies, to bypass the ban it put on the Chinese equipment maker this year, the paper said https://nyti.ms/35pED2e.

Huawei and the U.S. Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

