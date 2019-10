Super typhoon on track to drench Japan's main island

Japan is bracing for a super typhoon on track to hit central and eastern regions over the three-day weekend with potential damage from torrential rains and strong winds. Typhoon Hagibis has already caused cancellations of two Rugby World Cup matches that were to be played Saturday. Organizers canceled the England-France match planned in Yokohama, near Tokyo, and New Zealand-Italy game in Toyoda, in central Japan.

Organizers also canceled a marathon in Sendai and other northern coastal towns, and Formula One auto racing in Suzuka in central Japan may also be affected. Hagibis, which means speed in Filipino, had maximum sustained winds of up to 270 kilometers and stronger gusts at noon Thursday near Chichi island in the Pacific, about 1,000 kilometers off Tokyo's southern coast.

It was moving north at the speed of 20 kph (12 mph) and is expected to weaken over cooler waters as it nears Japan's main island. It's the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says the typhoon is forecast to hit ashore in the Tokyo area late Saturday and urged people to take precautions to avoid potentially life-threatening danger. Japan's central Pacific coast may see torrential rains beginning Friday while high waves and tides may cause flooding. Airlines and train services anticipate cancellations affecting holidaymakers traveling over the three-day weekend that includes Sports Day holiday on Monday.

The approaching typhoon is spreading fear especially in Chiba, near Tokyo, which was hit by Typhoon Faxai last month and many residents are still recovering from damage to their homes. The typhoon tore many electrical poles and snapped cables, triggering extensive outages that lasted for weeks, contributing to heat illnesses and other health problems among elderly people. East Japan Railway Co. said it may suspend services on most local lines and bullet trains around Tokyo before the typhoon arrives.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said they may ground flights as early as Friday depending on the typhoon's movement. Japan is regularly hit by Pacific storms, including Faxai in September. Typhoon Jebi flooded a terminal and a runway at Kansai International Airport last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)