An explosion occurred near a U.S. military outpost in northern Syria on Friday, but no U.S. personnel were reported injured, a U.S. official said.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the source of the explosion near Kobane, Syria, was unclear but it came as Turkey wages an offensive in northeast Syria.

