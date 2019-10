BRIEF-Moody's Says U.S.-China Potential Deal Represents Temporary De-Escalation In Tensions

Moody's: * MOODY'S SAYS U.S.-CHINA POTENTIAL DEAL REPRESENTS TEMPORARY DE-ESCALATION IN TENSIONS

* MOODY'S SAYS DELAY IN TARIFF INCREASE REMOVES IMMEDIATE RISK TO GROWTH IN BOTH ASIA AND U.S. * MOODY'S SAYS A LIMITED U.S.-CHINA AGREEMENT WON'T RESOLVE UNDERLYING AREAS OF DISAGREEMENT BETWEEN TWO SIDES

* MOODY'S SAYS EXPECT FURTHER ROUNDS OF U.S.-CHINA TALKS TO REMAIN CHALLENGING WITH FURTHER POTENTIAL FOR FINANCIAL MARKETS VOLATILITY * MOODY'S SAYS LONG-TERM DIVERGENCE IN U.S. AND CHINA NATIONAL INTEREST REMAINS ACROSS TRADE, TECH, INVESTMENT, GEOPOLITICS Source: http://bit.ly/2OJMxgM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)