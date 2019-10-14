Turkey accuses Kurdish forces of freeing IS prisoners in Syria

Istanbul, Oct 14 (AFP) Turkey on Monday accused Kurdish forces of deliberately releasing Islamic State prisoners held at a prison in the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad.

"Turkish forces raided a prison in Tal Abyad earlier today, expecting to take custody of Daesh (Islamic State) terrorists held there. Before they got there, (Kurdish) PKK/YPG terrorists set free the Daesh militants in an attempt to fuel chaos in the area," a senior government official told reporters. (AFP) AMS

