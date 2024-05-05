Left Menu

PM Modi Slams SP, Cong in Etawah, Accuses Them of Prioritizing Personal Interests

They work only to benefit their families and their vote banks, Modi alleged.He also attacked the Samajwadi Party on the issue of COVID-19 vaccines, alleging that its leaders had instigated people against the vaccines but got themselves inoculated in secret.Modi and Yogi are working for the future of your children..

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 05-05-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, saying they are contesting elections to benefit their families and their vote banks.

Addressing a Lok Sabha poll rally here in Samajwadi Party (SP) founder the late Mulayam Singh Yadav's home turf, Modi also recalled Yadav's 2019 speech in Parliament, where he had said that Modi was going to become the prime minister again.

''It was his blessing,'' Modi said.

The prime minister said the slogans of both the SP and the Congress are ''lies'' and their ''intentions are also not good''.

The SP and the Congress, both members of the opposition INDIA bloc, are contesting the polls in the state as allies.

''The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are contesting the elections for their future and that of their children. They work only to benefit their families and their vote banks,'' Modi alleged.

He also attacked the Samajwadi Party on the issue of COVID-19 vaccines, alleging that its leaders had instigated people against the vaccines but got themselves inoculated in secret.

''Modi and Yogi are working for the future of your children.. we don't have children,'' Modi further said.

