Pak army chief visits LoC

Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the Line of Control (LoC) where he met troops and was briefed on the security situation.

"COAS visited troops along LOC. Briefed on situation," the army said. Addressing the soldiers, Gen Bajwa reiterated army's resolve of not leaving Kashmiris alone. "We shall never leave them alone and play our rightful role at whatever cost," he added.

