U.S. requires Chinese diplomats to give notice of meetings

The United States is requiring staff at all Chinese foreign missions in the country to give advance notice of any meetings with state, local and municipal officials, as well as at educational and research institutions, senior State Department officials said on Wednesday.

The officials told reporters the move was an effort to "add reciprocity" to the way U.S. diplomats are treated in China.

Also Read: United States gets its first cannabis cafe

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)