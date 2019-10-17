International Development News
U.S. requires Chinese diplomats to give notice of meetings

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 17-10-2019 00:43 IST
The United States is requiring staff at all Chinese foreign missions in the country to give advance notice of any meetings with state, local and municipal officials, as well as at educational and research institutions, senior State Department officials said on Wednesday.

The officials told reporters the move was an effort to "add reciprocity" to the way U.S. diplomats are treated in China.

COUNTRY : United States
