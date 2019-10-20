Pentagon chief in Afghanistan as U.S. looks to kickstart Taliban talks

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived in Afghanistan on Sunday, as the United States seeks to bring talks with the Taliban back on track after President Donald Trump abruptly broke off negotiations last month seeking to end the United States' longest war.

"The aim is to still get a peace agreement at some point, a political agreement, that is the best way forward," Esper told reporters traveling with him to Afghanistan.

"I hope we can move forward and come up with a political agreement that meets our ends and meets the goals we want to achieve," Esper said, adding that diplomatic talks were in the State Department's domain

