PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 22

French entertainment group Banijay is close to buying Endemol Shine for about 2 billion euros ($2.23 billion), ending a drawn-out contest for the maker of series such as Big Brother, Peaky Blinders and Black Mirror. Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to secure a big breakthrough on Tuesday in his battle to deliver Brexit on Oct. 31, as he tries to ram legislation through the House of Commons to enact his EU exit deal in just three days.

Canadian department store business Hudson's Bay Company agreed to a buyout offer of C$1.90 billion ($1.45 billion) by a consortium of investors led by its chairman Richard Baker to take the department store chain private. ($1 = 0.8969 euros) ($1 = 1.3081 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

