Japan's Emperor Naruhito formally proclaims enthronement

Japan's Emperor Naruhito has officially proclaimed his enthronement in a centuries-old ceremony which was attended by more than a hundred global dignitaries, including President Ram Nath Kovind. The Emperor ascended the chrysanthemum throne on May 1 following the abdication of his father, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who was the first to be enthroned as the symbol of "the state and of the unity of the people" under the postwar Constitution.

According to CNN, the ritual-bound ceremony began with purple curtains being pulled back to reveal the emperor and his wife. Naruhito wore a rust coloured robe as his father did in 1990. Naruhito then proclaimed his enthronement before an audience of the imperial family. "I pledge hereby that I shall act according to the Constitution and fulfil my responsibility as the symbol of the State and of the unity of the people of Japan, while always wishing for the happiness of the people and the peace of the world, turning my thoughts to the people and standing by them," Naruhito said.

"I sincerely hope that our country, through our people's wisdom and unceasing efforts, achieves further development and contributes to the friendship and peace of the international community and the welfare and prosperity of humankind." (ANI)

