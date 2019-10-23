China invites Taliban representatives for intra-Afghan conference in Beijing

China on Tuesday invited International Energy Agency (IEA) delegation led by Taliban leader M. Baradar Akhund to take part in the upcoming intra-Afghan conference to be held in Beijing. "China invited the IEA delegation led by M. Baradar Akhund to participate in the conference. The meeting will be a continuation of Moscow and Qatar conferences," wrote Zabihullah, official spokesperson of the Taliban on Twitter.

"All attendees shall participate in an individual capacity and present personal views about finding a resolution to the Afghan issue," Zabihullah said. Earlier in the day, Akhund also known as M. Abdul Gani Baradar, along with his delegation met with China's Special Representative for Afghanistan Deng Xijun and the Ambassador of China to Qatar.

Both the sides discussed upcoming intra-Afghan conference in Beijing and the ongoing peace process between the US and the Taliban. Ever since US President Donald Trump abruptly canceled months-long talks between US officials and the Taliban, the terrorist group has approached various countries to make a breakthrough in the peace process.

Taliban has escalated its offensive after the collapse of talks. It has carried out various suicide bombings in several provinces of the country. (ANI)

Also Read: Taliban truck bomb in Afghanistan kills at least three, wounds dozens

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)