Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN42: NAM-JAISHANKAR Baku (Azerbaijan): India on Wednesday described terrorism as the "single biggest threat" not only to international peace and security, but also to development and said the world community cannot afford selective approaches or double standards in its fight against this menace.

FGN23: US-KASHMIR-JOURNALIST

Washington: An Indian journalist, who testified before a US committee discussing human rights situation in Kashmir, said Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has been completely overlooked by the world press for the past 30 years, evoking a sharp reaction from a US Congresswoman who questioned her objectivity while reporting.

FGN28: PAK-KARTARPUR Islamabad: Pakistan said on Wednesday that a historic agreement with India to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor was likely to be signed on Thursday.

FGN46: NAM-JAISHANKAR-IRAN

Baku (Azerbaijan): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial Meeting here and the two leaders discussed issues of mutual and regional interests.

FGN38: PAK-AFGHAN-TALKS Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday said it will take part in the four-party dialogue on the Afgan peace process to be held in Moscow next month, which will try to revive the stalled negotiations.

FGN33: UK-TRUCK-3RDLD BODIES

London: In an appalling tragedy, 39 people were found dead on Wednesday near London in a container of truck, which came from Bulgaria, and police have arrested the driver of the vehicle for questioning.

FGN34: CHINA-HK-2NDLD LAM Beijing: China on Wednesday rejected a media report that it is drawing up a plan to remove Hong Kong's beleaguered Chief Executive Carrie Lam, describing it as a "political rumour with ulterior motives".

FGN32: UK-LD BREXIT

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to push for a general election if the European Union (EU) offers a three-month extension to the October 31 Brexit deadline, after MPs rejected his fast-track timetable for the passage of the EU Withdrawal Bill in the UK Parliament.

FGN36: GOOGLE-LD COMPUTING Paris: Scientists claimed Wednesday to have achieved a near-mythical state of computing in which a new generation of machine vastly outperforms the world's fastest super-computer, known as "quantum supremacy". (AFP)

FGN35: FRANCE-3RDLD THREAT

Saint-Raphael (France): Police in southern France on Wednesday detained a man who had broken into a museum overnight and threatened to turn it into "hell", provoking a four-hour standoff, authorities said. (AFP)

FGN25: US-WELLS-KASHMIR Washington: India's institutions are working, including the Supreme Court which is examining the government's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a top US official has said at a Congressional hearing during which concerns were raised over the humanitarian crisis and the human rights situation in Kashmir.

FGN11: CHANDRAYAAN-LD NASA

Washington: NASA has found no evidence of Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander in the latest images captured by its Moon orbiter of the lunar south pole region where India's ambitious mission attempted a historic soft landing, the US space agency said on Wednesday.

FGN12: HK-PROTEST-2NDLD BILL Hong Kong: Hong Kong authorities on Wednesday withdrew an unpopular extradition bill that sparked months of chaotic protests that have since morphed into a campaign for greater democratic change. (AP)

PTI SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)