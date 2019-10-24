5 dead in small plane crash in western Mexico

International Development News
PTI Mexico City
Updated: 24-10-2019 10:56 IST
Officials in the western Mexican state of Michoacan say at least five people have died in the crash of a small plane. The Michoacan state prosecutor's office said Wednesday it was investigating the afternoon crash in the community of Las Juntas in the township of Madero. It said the five dead was a preliminary figure.

Officials did not provide the identities of the victims or where the flight originated. The area is about 285 miles (460 kilometers) west of Mexico City.

COUNTRY : Mexico
