International Development News
Development News Edition

India asks countries to take action against 'Kashmir cells' set up by Pak

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday urged foreign countries to take action against the so-called 'Kashmir cells' set up by Pakistan across all their missions in the world.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 21:42 IST
India asks countries to take action against 'Kashmir cells' set up by Pak
MEA spokesperson speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday urged foreign countries to take action against the so-called 'Kashmir cells' set up by Pakistan across all their missions in the world. "We all are aware that the government of Pakistan has set up Kashmir cell across all their high commissions in the world. The main objective of these cells is to incite the local population with a nationality where they belong to and to radicalise them through false propaganda," Raveesh Kumar said while briefing media persons here.

He added, "We hope that countries where these Kashmir cells have been opened, they do realise that it is very dangerous since such cells which openly incite violence and should be closed." "All countries should take appropriate action against such cells operating from their soil," he urged.

Meanwhile, asserting that India must have raised the issue of Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's extradition during external Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's meeting with Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah on the sidelines of the NAM Ministerial Summit, Raveesh said: "When EAM met his Malaysian counterpart, various issues including Zakir Naik's extradition must have been discussed." "We did reiterate the support we expect from Malaysia towards the extradition of Zakir Naik. We expect Malaysia to take action in this regard," he added.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar met Abdullah in Baku and held an "open and candid conversation" on "outstanding issues." "Had an open and candid conversation with my Malaysian counterpart @saifuddinabd on outstanding issues," tweeted Jaishankar.

Jaishankar's meeting with Abdullah comes at a time when tensions are high between India and Malaysia after Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad angered India when he raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the United Nations General Assembly last month. India is a founding member of NAM, which is one of the largest gatherings of world leaders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Health of ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif diagnosed with immune disorder improving: Doctors

The health of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, hospitalised after being diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia, is improving and his platelet count has increased, doctors treating him said on Thursday. According to medical experts...

UPDATE 1-Tesla overtakes GM as most valuable U.S. automaker, short sellers burned

Tesla Inc shares soared 17 on Thursday after the electric carmaker surprised Wall Street by delivering on Chief Executive Officer Elon Musks promise of a profit in the third quarter, even as doubts remained about its long-term prospects. Tr...

Subhankar Dey crashes out of French Open

Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey on Thursday crashed out of the ongoing French Open here in Paris. Indonesias Shesar Hiren Rhustavito defeated Dey 21-6, 21-13 in the second-round match.The 26-year-old conceded easy defeat in the first game and...

Almost half of BJP's sitting MLAs lose in Haryana

Almost half of ruling BJPs sitting MLAs lost the elections, including eight ministers, as Haryana threw up a fractured mandate on Thursday. The losers included ministers Ram Bilas Sharma, Capt Abhimanyu, and O P Dhankar.Some of the prominen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019