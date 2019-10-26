International Development News
Development News Edition

Protestors must follow examples of Gandhi, Martin Luther King: Guterres

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 19:21 IST
Protestors must follow examples of Gandhi, Martin Luther King: Guterres
Image Credit: ANI

UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged protesters around the world to follow the examples of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr. as he expressed deep concern over protests leading to violence and loss of life and stressed that security forces must act with maximum restraint. The UN Secretary-General said the world was witnessing a wave of demonstrations around the world, from the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean to Europe, Africa, and Asia.

"Disquiet in peoples' lives is leading to anything but quiet in streets and city squares," Guterres told reporters here on Friday. "…I am deeply concerned that some protests have led to violence and loss of life. Governments have an obligation to uphold the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly, and to safeguard civic space," he said.

Guterres said the security forces must act with maximum restraint and in conformity with international law. "I call on protestors to follow the examples of Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr. and other champions of nonviolent change. There can be no excuse for violence – from any quarter," he said.

Noting that every situation is unique, Guterres said some protests are triggered by economic issues – including rising prices, persistent inequality or financial systems that benefit elites, while others stem from political demands. "And in some cases, people are reacting to corruption or different forms of discrimination. Yet there are commonalities that span the continents – and that should force all of us to reflect and respond," Guterres said.

He said nations have to think about the underlying factors as it is clear that there is a growing deficit of trust between people and political establishments, and rising threats to the social contract. "The world is also wrestling with the negative impacts of globalization and new technologies, which have increased inequalities within societies," he said, adding that even where people are not protesting, they are hurting and want to be heard.

"People want a level playing field – including social, economic and financial systems that work for all. They want their human rights respected, and a say in the decisions that affect their lives," he said. Strongly urging global leaders to listen to the real problems of people, Guterres said the world needs action and ambition to build fair globalization, strengthen social cohesion and tackle the climate crisis.

"Those are precisely the objectives of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals. With solidarity and smart policies, leaders can show they 'get it' – and point the way to a more just world," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cadet girls grab gold in ITTF tourney

Indian cadet girls on Saturday defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 to grab the gold medal in the ITTF Junior Circuit Premium Oman Open here. The Indian paddlers ended the day with a total of four medals in the cadet events while the juniors bagged ...

Grave site of Kenyan anti-colonial rebel hero found: family

Nairobi, Oct 26 AFP The grave site of a guerilla leader in Kenyas anti-colonial rebellion has been discovered beneath a prison in Nairobi, a foundation set up by his family says, more than 60 years after he was executed. Dedan Kimathi, a to...

Islamabad High Court grants bail on medical grounds to ailing Sharif in Al-Azizia corruption case

A top Pakistani court on Saturday granted bail on medical and humanitarian grounds to jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia steel mills corruption case, a day after he suffered a minor heart attack while undergoing trea...

Governor eager to attend Kali puja at Mamata's place, keen to

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had been locked in a war of words with the TMC government on various issues, on Saturday said he will attend Kali puja at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees residence Sunday on her invitation. The go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019