Vatican synod proposes ordination of married men as priests in Amazon region
An assembly of Roman Catholic bishops from the Amazon on Saturday proposed that married men in the remote area be allowed to be ordained priests, which could lead to a landmark change in the Church's centuries-old discipline of celibacy.
The proposal, made in a final document of a three-week assembly, known as a synod, passed by a vote of 128 in favor and 41 against. Pope Francis will consider it, along with many others on issues including the environment and the role of women, in a future document of his own.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
