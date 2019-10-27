International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistan observes black day in support of Kashmiris

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 13:32 IST
Pakistan observes black day in support of Kashmiris
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan observed black day on Sunday in support of Kashmiris, with Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirming his country's "unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support" to the people of Kashmir. Khan said the black day being observed in Pakistan and across the world on Sunday is distinct from the past and demanded immediate lifting of the curfew and communications blackout in Kashmir.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's "unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support" to the people of Kashmir. State-run Radio Pakistan reported that several programs, including rallies and seminars, have been planned throughout the country to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Instructions have also been given to Pakistani missions abroad to organize events and engage with Pakistani diaspora, local parliamentarians, think-tanks and other relevant people and brief them on the annual black day to mark October 27, 1947, the day when Indian troops allegedly entered the then princely kingdom of Kashmir. India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by a Pakistan-based terror group, maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.

Bilateral relations touched a new low when India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August following which Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Syria's Kurdish-led SDF says worked with U.S. on successful anti-IS operation

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces SDF said on Sunday they had worked with the United States on a successful operation against Islamic State, in an apparent reference to reports that IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have ...

Korea's Jang clinches Busan LPGA in play-off nailbiter

Busan South Korea, Oct 27 AFP South Koreas Jang Ha-na clinched the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship in a nailbiting finale showdown with Danielle Kang on Sunday, edging the American on home turf in a three-hole playoff. The former world nu...

On Diwali, PM bats for festival tourism

Extending Diwali greetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday batted for promoting festival tourism in the country, saying we should welcome people from other states and countries while celebrating festivals such as Holi and Pongal. In...

I will not back government's election bid, says UK former finance minister

Britains former finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday he would vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnsons bid on Monday to force an election, saying parliament should be focused on trying to secure a deal to leave the European Unio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019