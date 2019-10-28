International Development News
Vietnam: Britain sent papers for 4 truck dead for checks

Britain has sent documents to Vietnam for checks on four of the 39 people found dead in a truck outside London last week, Vietnam's government said on Monday.

The government website said that Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had told reporters the dossiers had been given to Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security for "verification coordination".

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is developing dossiers of possible victims but until now there have been no grounds to confirm Vietnamese nationals are among the victims," it quoted Son as saying. (Writing by Matthew Tostevin Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Also Read: People News Summary: Fox News veteran Shepard Smith quits; hopes 'facts will win the day'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

