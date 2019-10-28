Britain pledges to help finance flourish after Brexit
Britain will do whatever it can to ensure that its financial sector remains a major global player after Brexit, financial services minister John Glen said on Monday.
"This government absolutely believes in the City," Glen told a conference in London, adding that revenues from finance were key to Britain's ability to fund healthcare, police and regional development. "We will strain every sinew to help you flourish."
Also Read: Brexit hangs in the balance as talks between EU and Britain intensify
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- City
- Brexit
- government
- London
ALSO READ
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists hoist 'Lady Liberty' statue above city to rally protests
Brexit hangs in the balance as talks between EU and Britain intensify
Britain's Johnson pushes for last-ditch Brexit deal
City students learn about career in hospitality at edu expo
Massive tent city readied Sultanpur Lodhi for 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev