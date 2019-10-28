International Development News
Britain pledges to help finance flourish after Brexit

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 14:59 IST
  • Created: 28-10-2019 14:56 IST
Britain will do whatever it can to ensure that its financial sector remains a major global player after Brexit, financial services minister John Glen said on Monday.

"This government absolutely believes in the City," Glen told a conference in London, adding that revenues from finance were key to Britain's ability to fund healthcare, police and regional development. "We will strain every sinew to help you flourish."

