International Development News
Development News Edition

Baghdadi's remains disposed of in accordance with law of armed conflict: Pentagon

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 03:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 03:05 IST
Baghdadi's remains disposed of in accordance with law of armed conflict: Pentagon
Image Credit: Flickr

The remains of ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi was "disposed of appropriately" in accordance with the US standard operating procedure and the law of armed conflict, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has said. US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Baghdadi blew himself in his suicide vest as he was chased to the dead end of a tunnel by the US service dogs during an American raid in northwest Syria.

Addressing reporters in the Pentagon, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said, "Baghdadi's remains were transported to a secure facility to confirm his identity with forensic DNA testing and the disposal of his remains has been done. It is complete and was handled appropriately." "His remains were disposed of appropriately in accordance with our SOP (standard operating procedure) and the law of armed conflict," the top general said.

Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was buried at sea after being killed in a US raid in Pakistan's Abbottabad in 2011. Responding to questions, General Milley said the US forces also took with them materials about ISIS and future planning from the compound where Baghdadi was killed.

"There was material taken away. I don't want to characterize exactly what or how much yet until it gets exploited properly. But as a matter of course, we always do sensitive side exploitation on any objective anywhere to do that. As to whether it was Baghdadi's headquarters, it was an area in which he was staying on a consistent basis," the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. He also said that US forces captured two associates of Baghdadi.

"There were two adult males taken off the objective alive and they are in our custody," General Milley said. Asked about President Trump saying that Baghdad was whimpering and crying before he died, General Milley said the presidential account was based on the conversation that he had with those involved in the attack.

"The (defense) secretary was asked the same question yesterday. I note the president had planned to talk down to the unit and unit members, but I don't know what the source of that was, but I assume it was talking directly to the unit and the unit member," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey will attack Kurdish fighters who remain near border

Turkeys foreign minister has said that his countrys military will attack any Syrian Kurdish fighter that remains along the border area in northeast Syria after a deadline for them to leave expires. Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on Monday ...

WIDER IMAGE-Aiming at Olympic boom, Japan builds 'Ethnic Harmony' tribute to indigenous Ainu

On a wooded lakeshore in northern Japan, the government is building a modernist shrine that has divided the indigenous Ainu community whose vanishing culture it was designed to celebrate.At a cost so far of 220 million, Japans Symbolic Spac...

Blackhawks trade Perlini to Red Wings for prospect

The Chicago Blackhawks traded forward Brendan Perlini to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenseman Alec Regula on Monday. Perlini, 23, scored 12 goals in 46 games with the Blackhawks last season but cracked the lineup only once this ...

Man arrested in Texas shooting that left 2 dead, 12 hurt

A man suspected of opening fire at an off-campus college party in Texas, killing two people and injuring 12 others, was arrested on Monday. Brandon Ray Gonzales, 23, of Greenville, Texas, was taken into custody less than 48 hours after Satu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019