International Development News
Development News Edition

Japan tax agency finds Ghosn used Nissan money for private use -report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 08:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 08:24 IST
Japan tax agency finds Ghosn used Nissan money for private use -report
Image Credit: ANI

Japan's tax authorities have determined former Nissan Motor Co Ltd boss Carlos Ghosn used company money for private use, bolstering the automaker's case that he diverted corporate funds for personal gain, the Yomiuri reported on Tuesday. The Japanese newspaper, without citing sources, said the National Tax Agency found Ghosn used Nissan money for several years to pay consultant's fees to his sister for fictitious work and to make donations to a university in Lebanon.

The former Nissan chairman holds Lebanese nationality. He is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies. Nissan recorded some 150 million yen ($1.4 million) as secretary's office expenses for three years through March 2014. But the agency ordered Nissan to pay tax on the amount after judging the expenditure was for private use and should not have been deducted as expenses from corporate income, the Yomiuri reported.

While the finding has not led to a criminal case, it backs up Nissan's claim that Ghosn improperly used the company's money, the newspaper said. A tax official told Reuters that the agency could not comment on individual cases. A Nissan spokeswoman said the automaker was checking the newspaper report. Lawyers for Ghosn did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Since his first arrest in November last year, Ghosn has been charged four times on allegations he underreported his Nissan salary, temporarily transferred personal financial losses to Nissan's books, and authorized payments to car dealers with the purpose of enriching himself. On Thursday, Ghosn's lawyers said they had asked the Tokyo District Court to dismiss all charges against their client, saying prosecutors had colluded with government officials and Nissan executives to oust him from his post.

At the time of his arrest, Ghosn was working to strengthen Nissan's relationship with Renault SA, which he also chaired and which is part-owned by the French government. The effort was unpopular among Nissan management, people close to the Japanese automaker previously told Reuters. The Yomiuri said Nissan had already filed a correction and paid additional tax of around several tens of millions of yen (several hundred thousand dollars).

The tax agency is investigating additional years, the newspaper said. ($1 = 109.0000 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Balanced attack carries Raptors past Magic

Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, including a key 3-pointer and five free throws late in the fourth quarter, and the Toronto Raptors held off the visiting Orlando Magic 104-95 Monday night. Pascal Siakam added 24 points and nine rebounds for the...

WADA compliance arm to rule on Russia doping data next month

Montreal, Oct 29 AFP The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Monday its compliance arm will review allegations that Russia manipulated key data at the centre of its state-sponsored doping scandal by the end of November. In a statement, WA...

Federer withdraws from Paris Masters as Cilic, Tsonga progress

Paris, Oct 29 AFP Roger Federer withdrew from the Paris Masters on Monday in order to pace himself for the next year, while Marin Cilic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached the second round. World number three Federer claimed his 10th Basel title...

Strong quake hits south Philippines, injuries reported

Manila, Oct 29 AFP A 6.6-magnitude quake struck the southern Philippines Tuesday, authorities said, causing injuries and damaging buildings in a region still reeling from a previous deadly tremor. Terrified locals fled into the streets afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019