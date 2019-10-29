International Development News
Pakistan shuts art exhibit denouncing deadly police raids

Pakistani flag Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani artist says authorities closed her exhibition in Karachi that sought to denounce police raids led by an infamous officer that had killed hundreds of people. Adeela Suleman says her art at the Frere Hall for the Karachi Biennale consisted of an installation of 444 concrete tombstones marking the number of "extrajudicial killings" in raids led by police officer Rao Anwar.

One tombstone honors the memory of Naqeeb Ullah, a 27-year-old aspiring model killed by Anwar's unit in a 2018 shootout in Karachi. Anwar's trial in the case is ongoing. Karachi police say the raids were justified operations against militants.

The closing of Suleman's exhibition on Sunday drew nationwide condemnation from fellow artists and human rights activists who say it was yet another attempt to censor criticism in Pakistan.

