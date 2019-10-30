India, Saudi Arabia sign Strategic Partnership Council Agreement to coordinate on important issues

In a significant boost to the strategic ties between India and Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday signed the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement to coordinate on important issues. Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the Gulf Kingdom to attend the Future Investment Initiative here, held wide ranging talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and powerful Crown Prince Mohammed.

After the delegation-level talks, the two sides signed the agreement to establish the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council to coordinate decisions regarding strategically important issues. The council will be headed by Prime Minister Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed and meet every two years.

Prime Minister Modi said with the signing of the agreement on the Strategic Partnership Council, the bilateral ties in various fields will be strengthened further. "India's relations with Saudi Arabia are one of the most important bilateral relationships in our extended neighbourhood," he told Arab News in an interview.

"Our ties across various dimensions such as trade, investment, security and defence cooperation are robust and deep, and will only strengthen further" with the signing of the strategic partnership council," he said. Before departing for home, Modi tweeted about his meeting with the Saudi King.

"Called on the Called on His Majesty King Salman. He is one of the most widely respected leaders. We discussed multiple aspects relating to further boosting cooperation with Saudi Arabia," he said. In another tweet, the Prime Minister praised Crown Prince for his leadership.

"It is always a delight to meet His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. His vision for Saudi Arabia is remarkable. We had an extensive meeting during which we discussed numerous issues. Stronger friendship between our nations augurs well for our people," Modi added.

