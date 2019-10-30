Japan: Toll in heavy rains, floods risen to 12
The death toll in floods caused by heavy rainfall in Japan has risen to 12, while one more person is still missing, national media reported on Wednesday.
Tokyo [Japan], Oct 30 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll in floods caused by heavy rainfall in Japan has risen to 12, while one more person is still missing, national media reported on Wednesday. According to the NHK broadcaster, 11 people died in the Chiba Prefecture, while one more in the Fukushima Prefecture.
North and northeastern parts of Japan were hit by heavy rainfall on Friday. Some 2,000 people were evacuated from the disaster area, while dozens of thousands more received recommendations to leave their homes. The disaster also caused numerous flight cancellations and delays. (Sputnik/ANI)
