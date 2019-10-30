FCA-PSA tie-up must be "merger of equals" with no job cuts - UILM trade union
A possible tie-up between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA must be a "merger of equals" that leads to no job losses in Italy, Italian trade union UILM leader Rocco Palombella said on Wednesday.
FCA and PSA have confirmed talks over a potential tie-up that could create a $50 billion automotive giant better placed to tackle costly technological and regulatory challenges facing the industry.
Also Read: UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot confirm talks over potential $50 bln tie-up
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-PrivatBank wins London appeal in lawsuit against ex-owners
UPDATE 1-PrivatBank wins London appeal in suit against ex-owners
Māori landowners encouraged to submit experiences managing whenua
UPDATE 3-PrivatBank wins London appeal in lawsuit against ex-owners
UPDATE 4-PrivatBank wins London appeal in lawsuit against ex-owners