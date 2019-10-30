International Development News
Development News Edition

China pushes higher 'moral quality' for its citizens

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 18:26 IST
China pushes higher 'moral quality' for its citizens

Beijing, Oct 30 (AFP) From budgeting for rural weddings to dressing appropriately and avoiding online porn, China's Communist Party has issued new guidelines to improve the "moral quality" of its citizens. Officials have released several sets of guidelines this week alongside a secretive conclave of high-ranking officials in Beijing which discusses the country's future direction.

On Sunday the government published its "Outline for the Implementation of Citizen Moral Construction in the New Era" -- which advises readers how to use the internet, raise children, celebrate public holidays and behave while travelling abroad. The guidelines from the Central Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress calls for building "Chinese spirit, Chinese values, and Chinese power".

The texts urge citizens to avoid pornography and vulgarity online, and follow correct etiquette when raising the flag or singing the national anthem. Public institutions like libraries and youth centres must carry out "targeted moral education" to improve people's ideological awareness and moral standards, according to the rules.

The guideline also stresses patriotism and loyalty to the motherland. "People who have a servile attitude to foreign countries, damage national dignity and sell national interests must be disciplined according to the law," it says.

A separate set of behavioural guidelines published this week targeted China's rural areas, and urged local governments to weed out "bad customs". These included abuse of the elderly as well as the practice of extravagant weddings and funerals, according to Zhang Zhiyong, an official from the commission.

Zhang said the most important thing for "rural civility" is the construction and improvement of ideology and morality. "We must strengthen marital education for young people, and put to full use the Communist Youth League, women's federations, and other group organisations," said Zhang.

State broadcaster CCTV said that the custom to spend a lot on weddings and provide a house and gifts for a new bride -- often beyond the means or poorer rural families -- was "putting pressure on unmarried males". China's decades-long one-child policy has resulted in a massive gender gap, and Beijing is anxious about the potential social impact of millions of unmarried men in the countryside.

Zhang called for official organisations to be more closely involved in the lives of rural villagers. The rules were published as Beijing holds The Fourth Plenum of the Party's Central Committee, a closed-door meeting of high-ranking officials where the country's roadmap and future direction is discussed.

Beijing produced a list of 58 national "moral models" who exemplify patriotism and "lofty morality" for the celebration of China's 70th national holiday on October 1. The latest round of moral guidelines update an earlier set published in 2001.

"Money-worship, hedonism, and extreme individualism have grown," according to the 2001 guidelines. Eighteen years later, the refreshed guidelines listed the same offences -- and described them as "still outstanding". (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

S.African police arrest 100 people in protest against xenophobia

Around 100 people were arrested on Wednesday as part of an operation to disperse a group of refugees and asylum seekers who had staged a prolonged sit-in near the United Nations refugee agency in Cape Town, South African police said. The re...

Ghosn denies report of improper use of Nissan money

Former Nissan Motor Co Ltd boss Carlos Ghosn denied any impropriety over payments he made during his time at the automaker, following a newspaper report that Japanese tax authorities determined he used company money for private use. Mr. Gho...

Goa govt to spend around Rs 18 crore on hosting 50th IFFI

The Goa government would spend around Rs 18 crore on hosting next months International Film Festival of India IFFI here, an office-bearer said on Wednesday. Of the total budget, Rs 5.5 crore would be raised through sponsorships to reduce t...

Bolivia Foreign Minister: OAS audit of October 20 election result will be "binding"

An Organisation of American States OAS audit of Bolivias disputed election results will begin on Thursday and be binding for all parties, Foreign Minister Diego Pary said on Wednesday.President Evo Morales, a leftist seeking a fourth term, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019