Eight killed, 27 injured in two road accidents in Pakistan: Police

  PTI
  • |
  Peshawar
  • |
  Updated: 30-10-2019 19:08 IST
  Created: 30-10-2019 18:51 IST
At least eight people, including three children, were killed and 27 others injured in two separate accidents where the vehicles they were travelling in fell in deep gorges in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said. In the first incident, a tractor-trolley carrying a nomadic family plunged into a deep ditch in Dera Ismail Khan district, killing five members, including three children, and leaving eight others injured.

The incident happened when the family belonging to the nomadic Sultan Khel tribe was travelling in the tractor-trolley that overturned and fell in a deep ditch as the driver lost control, police said. "The accident left five of the family members dead while eight others injured. The local people rushed to the incident site and rescued the ill-fated family. The dead included two women and three children," a senior police official said.

He said that the injured were shifted to the District Hospital of Dera Ismail Khan where the condition of three people was said to be serious. In another incident in the same province, at least 3 persons were killed and 19 others injured when a jeep fell into a deep gorge in the province's Torghar district.

The jeep carrying more than 25 passengers fell into the gorge while taking a sharp turn, police said. "During the accident three people, including two women, died at the spot and 19 others were injured," police said.

The local people and police force conducted the rescue operation. The injured were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex, Abottabad.

