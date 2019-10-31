International Development News
Development News Edition

Lyft trumps revenue estimates as it attracts more riders

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 01:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 01:36 IST
Lyft trumps revenue estimates as it attracts more riders
Image Credit: Flickr

Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc blew past Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as promotions attracted more active users who also spent more per ride. The company also estimated current-quarter revenue well ahead of expectations and raised its 2019 forecast.

Lyft has partnered with several companies as it battles larger rival Uber Technologies Inc for a bigger share of the ride-hailing market. The company has partnered with Delta Airlines Inc, Airbnb and Slack Technologies Inc among others, according to Lyft's website.

Lyft said it expects revenue in the range of $975 million and $985 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $942.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company on average got $42.82 in revenue from each of its 22.3 million active riders in its third quarter as a public company, an about 27% jump in revenue per rider and a 28% increase in riders over the same period in 2018.

Loss-making Lyft and Uber have historically relied on heavy subsidies to attract riders. While the companies have said there are signs that price competition was easing, both are also spending to expand into areas such as self-driving technology and food delivery. Lyft is now expected to be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis in the fourth quarter of 2021, Chief Executive Officer Logan Green said in a statement.

The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted core losses to be between $160 million and $170 million, compared with its prior forecast of between $240 million and $245 million. Revenue surged about 63% to $955.6 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating the average analyst estimate of $915.04 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss widened to $463.5 million from $249.2 million a year earlier, with costs rising nearly 70%. The company had a loss of $1.57 per share compared with a loss of $11.58 per share in the third quarter of 2018, as the number of outstanding shares rose from a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Facebook beats on profit as costs grow slower; shares rise

Facebook Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday and profit rose as growth in expenses slowed from a year earlier, assuaging investor fears of financial fallout from fierce scrutiny by regulators and lawmakers of th...

UPDATE 6-As winds surge, new wildfire threatens Reagan Library outside Los Angeles

A fast-moving wildfire threatened thousands of homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library outside Los Angeles on Wednesday as extraordinarily dry, heavy Santa Ana winds buffeted the region, forcing meteorologists to grasp for new lang...

Chargers S James not ready to practice

While Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, he is not yet ready to practice and doesnt appear close to a return. Hes doing just fine, head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Wednesday....

UPDATE 2-Brazil's Bolsonaro rejects link to murder case, threatens TV network's license

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday deplored a TV networks report linking him with a former police officer accused of assassinating a Rio de Janeiro city councilwoman and threatened to cancel the broadcasters license. TV Globo, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019