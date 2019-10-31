International Development News
46 killed as fire breaks out in train in Pak

At least 46 people were killed and several others injured as a massive fire broke out on a train in Pakistan's in eastern Punjab province on Thursday after a gas canister carried by a passenger exploded. The train, Tezgam, was on its way to Rawalpindi from Karachi when the fire broke out, destroying three of the train's carriages, including two economy class carriages and one business class carriage at Liaquatpur near Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said a gas stove blew up when some of the passengers were preparing breakfast on the speeding train in violation of rules. At least 46 people killed and several others injured in the fire, District Police Officer Rahim Yar Khan Ameer Taimoor Khan said.

Most deaths occurred from people jumping off the train, he added. Prime Minister Imran Khan while expressing his condolences directed the authorities to ensure the provision of the best medical treatment for the injured.

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Cricket-Morgan to decide England future after T20 World Cup in Australia

Englands limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan will take a call on his future after next years Twenty20 World Cup in England, the 33-year-old said. Morgan led England to their maiden ODI World Cup victory in July on home soil but has battled ba...

CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta passes away

Veteran CPI leader and former MP Gurudas Dasgupta died here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, party sources said. He was 83.Dasgupta is survived by his wife and daughter. West Bengal CPI secretary Swapan Banerjee said, He Dasgupta ...

N.Korea's Kim sends condolences over deceased mother of S.Korea's Moon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent condolences over the passing of the mother of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Moons office said on Thursday, despite Pyongyangs aloofness and frosty bilateral ties. In a message delivered via the...

Harden scores 59 to power Rockets past Wizards

James Harden scored 59 points and hit a free throw with 2.4 seconds left to lift the Houston Rockets to a wild 159-158 win over the host Washington Wizards on Wednesday night for their third straight win. After Bradley Beal hit three free t...
